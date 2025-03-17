EDC Las Vegas 2025: Where the Bass Hits Harder Than Your Monday Alarm

EDC Las Vegas is basically the ultimate neon-soaked, bass-thumping playground for electronic music lovers.

Imagine a massive desert rave where the night sky is lit up with mind-blowing stage designs, wild art installations, and enough lasers to make you feel like you’ve stepped into another dimension.

Three nights of nonstop energy, stacked with the biggest DJs in the world, and a crowd that’s just as electric as the music.

It’s not just the lineup—it’s the entire vibe.

Everyone’s there to go all out, dressed in the wildest fits, dancing like nobody’s watching, and just radiating good energy.

It’s like a huge, neon-drenched utopia where PLUR (Peace, Love, Unity, Respect) isn’t just a phrase—it’s a whole lifestyle.

Martin Garrix, Eric Prydz, Alison Wonderland B2B Kaskade, Illenium B2B SLANDER, and Rezz are some of the biggest names on the EDC Las Vegas 2025 lineup, each bringing their signature sound—from massive festival anthems to hypnotic bass and euphoric house.

You’ll be running between massive stages, losing your mind to some insane drops, and then randomly stumbling into a hidden art installation or a chill spot with trippy visuals.

The rides give it that carnival-meets-festival chaos, and the sunrise sets are pure magic.

EDC Las Vegas Lineup

