Why Electric Forest 2025 Is the Ultimate Music Festival Fantasy

  
     
   
  Images by Electric Forest  
     
 

Electric Forest is a neon-lit dreamscape where music, art, and magic collide.

 

Set in a Michigan forest, it blends bass drops, fairy lights, and a wild crowd. The lineup spans electronic, jam bands, house, and indie—perfect for headbanging or vibing under the stars.

 

The vibe is insane visuals, mind-blowing stages, and an energy that feels surreal. You’re not just watching shows; you’re in a world of secret sets, glowing art, and spontaneous dance parties.

 

You're wandering through trippy, illuminated woods with bass shaking the ground. Hidden stages, fire performances, and Silent Disco moments make every step an adventure. It’s a choose-your-own-reality festival where everyone’s riding the same wave.

 

Headliners each night

 

 

 

 

Headliners each night

  • Thursday: Justice is about to drop some heavy-hitting French electro beats that’ll make the whole forest feel like a retro-futuristic nightclub.

  • Friday: Tiësto will turn the place into a euphoric, big-room dance party, because that man knows how to control a crowd.

  • Saturday: Zeds Dead is bringing their signature wubz for a night of deep, intergalactic bass vibes.

  • Sunday: Fisher is gonna send everyone off with high-energy house bangers that’ll keep the party going ‘til the very last beat.

 

Electric Forest Lineup

 

 



 

 
 
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
