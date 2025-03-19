Google Added AI Audio Overviews and Canvas to It’s Gemini App, Now It Can Talk Like a Podcast Host and Even Code

Google’s Gemini app is getting new features that are both useful and fun.

Audio Overviews, a hit in NotebookLM and Daily Listen, let you upload documents or slides and get AI-generated summaries—or even a podcast-style chat between two AI hosts from a Deep Research report.

Google notes these overviews reflect provided sources and aren’t comprehensive.

The feature is rolling out globally for free and Advanced users via the Gemini app and gemini.google.com, with English support first and more languages coming.

Canvas is also launching, offering a real-time editing space for text and code. On desktop, a “Canvas” button in the prompt bar switches Gemini into a dual-pane UI—chat on the left, Canvas on the right. It also supports code previews for HTML, React, and other web prototypes.

