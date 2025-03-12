   
 
Spacelab
TECH CREATORS FESTIVALS  MUSIC
GEAR AI SOCIAL MEDIA GUIDES  

CYBER SECURITY

   CRYPTO
 
     
     
 
     
 

Google’s Gemma 3 Just Landed—AI on Your Device Is About to Get Wildly Smarter

  
     
   
     
 

Google just dropped Gemma 3, the latest in its open-model lineup for devs.

 

Google’s AI party is here to flex on your single GPU like it owns the place.

 

After rolling out Gemma 1 in February and Gemma 2 in May, this new version builds on Google's AI research and packs some serious upgrades.

 

Gemma models have been blowing up—over 100 million downloads in the past year and 60,000+ variants floating around in what Google calls the “Gemmaverse.”

 

 

These models are designed to run fast straight on devices like phones, laptops, and workstations.

 

Gemma 3 comes in four sizes: 1B, 4B, 12B, and 27B, and it’s built on the same tech that powers Gemini 2.0.

 

Google is flexing hard on its claim that Gemma 3 is the "world’s best single-accelerator model," meaning it beats out Llama-405B, DeepSeek-V3, and o3-mini in LMArena, all while running on a single GPU or TPU.

 

A few standout features:

  • Better text and visual reasoning – It can analyze images, text, and short videos, with 4B+ models supporting a 128k-token context window.

  • Multilingual flex – Out of the box, it supports 35+ languages and has pre-trained support for over 140.

  • AI workflow automation – Supports function calling and structured output, so devs can build smarter, more agentic AI systems.

  • Faster, lighter models – Official quantized versions shrink model size and lower compute costs while keeping accuracy on point.

On the safety side, Google introduced ShieldGemma 2, a 4B image safety checker that flags content across three categories: dangerous, explicit, and violent.

 

Plus, the company promises “extensive data governance” and alignment with its safety policies through fine-tuning and benchmark evaluations.

 

In short: Gemma 3 is here to push the limits of on-device AI, and Google wants devs to start experimenting.

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab

Tech, Music, and Creative Culture

A Home for Independent Thinkers
 
Independent and built for discovery. It’s not just about covering the news—it’s about shaping the conversation.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2025. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS PRIVACY
EUROPE       ETHICS
ASIA       FTC DISCLOSURE
2025       SEARCH
2026        
 
     
 

 