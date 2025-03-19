Google Pixel 9a Leveled Up with a Bigger Screen, Better Battery, and a Fresh Look

Google just launched the Pixel 9a, a budget-friendly refresh with a better chip, longer battery life, and a new design—dropping just weeks after Apple’s iPhone 16e.

Sticking to last year’s $499 price, the Pixel 9a undercuts the $599 iPhone 16e. It was set for a March release but got delayed to April due to a minor component issue.

Design-wise, it now has flat edges, aligning with the Pixel 9. While Google’s AI-powered Pixels haven’t cracked the premium market, the 9a faces fresh competition from Apple’s budget-friendly 16e.

What’s New?

The camera bump is gone, replaced by a clean, flat-back design. The 48MP main sensor and 13MP ultrawide reportedly capture more light, despite fewer megapixels than the 8a. A new macro mode is included.

The screen grows slightly to 6.3 inches, now brighter at 2,700 nits. Battery life jumps to 30 hours, with an extended saver mode reaching 100.

Google swaps the Tensor G3 chip for the newer G4, boosting performance. Storage options remain 128GB for $499 or 256GB for $599. It’s also more durable, now IP68-rated for water and dust resistance.

Available in black, white, light blue, and pink, the Pixel 9a is a solid pick for Android fans. But with the iPhone 16e just above it in price, Google still has a challenge ahead.

