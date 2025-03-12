Google’s Project Astra Is Almost Ready—And It’s Coming for Your Screen Time

Google’s Project Astra is finally ditching the research phase and heading to your phone—because AI should do more than just exist in fancy keynote demos.

It's Google’s next-gen AI assistant with multimodal capabilities, built to handle live video, screen-sharing, and real-time interactions across devices.

And it's finally going from prototype to reality.

In March 2025, it merged with the Gemini app team, signaling Google’s push to make it a core AI feature.

Google also brought in ex-Meta exec Chris Struhar as VP of Product to speed things up.

What’s Happening?

Astra is moving past the demo phase and gearing up for launch. The team’s optimizing it for everyday devices (hello, Google Pixel), and some features are already rolling out via Gemini Live updates.

When Can You Get It?

Soon: Google announced at MWC 2025 that Astra-powered features—like live video and screen-sharing—are dropping later this month for Gemini Advanced users on Pixel.

Full Rollout: No set date, but it’s coming in phases. Google delayed the original 2024 launch, and now Astra is expected to expand in the next few months, likely alongside major Gemini updates or new devices like the Samsung Galaxy S25.

What Astra Does

It’s Google’s “universal AI assistant” with multimodal capabilities, designed to make your devices smarter and interactions more seamless.