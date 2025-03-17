   
 
Spacelab
Governors Ball 2025: A Weekend of Music, Madness, and the Best Crowd in NYC

 
     
   
Governors Ball is that festival—NYC’s biggest music bash, taking over Flushing Meadows Corona Park for a weekend of straight-up vibes.

 

It’s like the city’s energy bottled up and unleashed across three days of live music, sick food, and that perfect mix of chaos and culture only New York can deliver.

 

The stages are stacked, the crowd’s got that effortlessly cool energy, and somehow, you always end up discovering your next favorite artist between sets.

 

This lineup this year is 🔥 with Tyler, the Creator bringing his signature stage presence, Olivia Rodrigo pulling in every sad girl and pop-punk kid, and Hozier making the whole place feel like a cathedral.

 

And that’s just the headliners—dig deeper and it’s a perfect blend of indie, rap, rock, and artists you’re gonna flex to your friends for discovering first.

 

Click here to see the full lineup or just scroll down farther below.

 

It's part music festival, part summer block party, all set against the backdrop of the greatest city in the world.

 

 

You’re hopping between sets, grabbing next-level food (NYC does not play when it comes to eats), and catching the sunset with the skyline in the background.

 

It’s sweaty, chaotic, and lowkey magical—whether you're moshing, vibing, or just people-watching.

 

Governors Ball 2025 Lineup

 

 

