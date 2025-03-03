Lenovo’s Yoga Solar PC: The Laptop That Eats Sunlight for Breakfast

The Lenovo Yoga Solar PC is basically a productivity-boosting sunflower—just point it at the sun and hope for clear skies.

Lenovo just unveiled the Yoga Solar PC at Mobile World Congress, a concept laptop that charges using sunlight. No more fighting for outlets—just bask in the sun like a high-tech houseplant.

Get a laptop deal

The lid has 84 solar cells with a Back Contact design, hitting 24% efficiency. It’s not perovskite-tier (those hit 43%), but 20 minutes in sunlight gets you an hour of video playback.

Specs include Intel Lunar Lake, 32GB RAM, 1TB storage, and a 14-inch OLED display in a 15mm, 2.29-pound package. Lenovo’s Dynamic Solar Tracking software shows real-time power intake, helping you chase the best light.

If you're not ready for a full solar laptop, Lenovo’s also testing an external solar power kit—a foldable USB-C charging panel that attaches to a backpack or props up with a kickstand.

No word on a release, but Lenovo’s past concept, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6, went from prototype to real product. If the Yoga Solar PC follows suit, your laptop might finally break free from the wall charger.