The Lollapalooza 2025 Lineup Is So Fire, You Might Need a Hydration Pack

The Lollapalooza lineup IS OUT and it's total .

All 4 days look good.

We've got Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler, The Creator, Sabrina Carpenter, Rüfüs Du Sol, Luke Combs, Twice, A$AP Rocky, Korn, Gracie Abrams, and Doechii as headliners.

Click here to see the full lineup or just scroll down farther below.

The ticket presale starts Thursday, 3/20 at 10am CT with guaranteed lowest-price 4-Day Tickets for ONE HOUR ONLY.

Check Lollapalooza tickets:

Lollapalooza is the ultimate summer music festival, taking over Chicago’s Grant Park every year with a ridiculous lineup of artists across every genre.

Check back for updates, we'll keep you up to date.

It’s four days of pure music chaos, from massive headliners to those up-and-coming indie acts you’ll pretend you knew about before they blew up.

It’s not just the lineup (which, let’s be real, always delivers). It’s the whole vibe—epic skyline views, a crowd that’s equal parts die-hard music fans and people just here for the energy, and those moments when you randomly stumble upon your new favorite band.

The official dates are July 31 – Aug 3, 2025.

Imagine walking into a sea of people vibing to music so loud you feel it in your chest, with the Chicago skyline flexing in the background.

One stage is blasting house music, another is shaking under a rock band’s guitar solo, and in between, people are running on pure festival adrenaline (and overpriced iced coffee).

You’re dodging mosh pits, dancing in the rain (or brutal Midwest sun), and living for those insane surprise guest moments. It’s chaos, it’s beautiful, it’s Lolla.

The ticket presale starts Thursday, 3/20 at 10am CT with guaranteed lowest-price 4-Day Tickets for ONE HOUR ONLY.

Check Lollapalooza tickets: