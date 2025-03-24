   
 
Spacelab
Lollapalooza 2025: Chicago's Biggest Party Is Back & So Is Your Festival FOMO

  
     
   
Lollapalooza isn’t just a festival—it’s a four-day music marathon that takes over Grant Park with an insane mix of artists, from chart-topping headliners to underground gems you’ll flex about discovering first.

 

The lineup is stacked this year with everything from rock to EDM to hip-hop, so there’s no dull moment.

 

Each day brings a different vibe: Thursday kicks off with Tyler, The Creator and Luke Combs, proving that Lolla caters to both hip-hop heads and country lovers.

 

Friday is all about Olivia Rodrigo and Korn, so expect a mix of scream-along pop anthems and throwback nu-metal chaos.

 

Lollapalooza is going down in Grant Park, Chicago, from July 31 to August 3, so start planning your escape from reality now.

 

Saturday keeps the energy high with RÜFÜS DU SOL and TWICE, serving electronic bliss and K-pop perfection.

 

Then Sunday wraps it up with Sabrina Carpenter and A$AP Rocky, giving us a little bit of pop magic and rap royalty. No matter what day you hit, there’s something worth showing up early for.

 

Picture a weekend where you hop between mosh pits, dance floors, and chill grassy spots, all while eating way too many festival snacks.

 

Plus, the Chicago skyline backdrop makes every performance feel legendary—this is peak summer energy.

 

 

It’s a little sweaty, a little chaotic, and 100% worth it—just bring comfy shoes and an appetite for adventure.

 

Lollapaloza 2025 Schedule

 

The schedule for 2026 will be posted here when it's announced.

 

Lollapalooza 2025 Day Lineups

 

 

