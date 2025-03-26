Lost In Dreams 2025: LA's Ultimate Summer Escape

Lost In Dreams is this epic two-day festival in LA where electronic beats meet surreal art, turning the city into a vibrant dreamscape.

It's happening July 11–12, 2025, at LA State Historic Park, it's where edm lovers come together to vibe with future bass, melodic dubstep, and house tunes, all under the California sky. ​

Check Lost In Dreams tickets:

It's known for its immersive experience—think interactive art installations, mind-blowing stage designs, and a community that’s all about unity and expression.

Picture this: you step into the park as the sun sets, the city lights blending with the festival's glow.

The energy is electric, with multiple stages pumping out beats that make it impossible not to dance.

Every corner offers something new, from captivating visuals to spaces where you can chill and connect with fellow dreamers. It's a sensory journey that leaves you feeling both exhilarated and inspired.

Spacelab articles and festival guides might have affiliate links or receive compensation for products and services mentioned on this website.