NIN’s Peel It Back Tour Is Coming—Brace Yourself for Pure Industrial Chaos

After three years of radio silence, Nine Inch Nails is finally back and ready to shake things up with the Peel It Back Tour 2025. It all kicks off June 15 in Dublin, before tearing through Europe and North America. Trent Reznor and the crew are about to remind everyone why they're still one of the most intense live acts out there. No official setlist has been dropped yet, but expect a mix of the hits and some deep cuts. Fans are speculating that Year Zero tracks might make a comeback, which would make sense given the state of, well… everything. And with a name like Peel It Back—a nod to March of the Pigs—there's a good chance this tour will dig into the band's rawer, more chaotic side. First stop: Europe, with shows in Manchester, London, Cologne, and Zurich. They're also headlining some major festivals like Graspop Metal Meeting in Belgium and Mad Cool Festival in Spain. Then, starting August 6, the North American leg kicks off in Oakland and makes its way through Portland, Chicago, and New York, wrapping up September 18 at the Kia Forum in LA. As for the opener, Boys Noize is handling warm-up duties for the whole tour. His mix of heavy techno and electro fits right into the NIN vibe—think industrial beats to get you amped before Reznor unleashes sonic mayhem. At this point, NIN doesn't need to prove anything, but they're still showing up with something to say. Expect a show that's loud, dark, and unfiltered—exactly what we want from them.