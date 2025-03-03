   
 
Spacelab
TECH CREATORS FESTIVALS  MUSIC
MUSIC NEWS TOURS FESTIVAL NEWS         STORE
 
     
     
 
     
 

NIN’s Peel It Back Tour Is Coming—Brace Yourself for Pure Industrial Chaos

  
     
   
   
 

After three years of radio silence, Nine Inch Nails is finally back and ready to shake things up with the Peel It Back Tour 2025.

 

It all kicks off June 15 in Dublin, before tearing through Europe and North America.

 

Trent Reznor and the crew are about to remind everyone why they’re still one of the most intense live acts out there.

 

GET NINE INCH NAILS TICKETS

 

No official setlist has been dropped yet, but expect a mix of the hits and some deep cuts. Fans are speculating that Year Zero tracks might make a comeback, which would make sense given the state of, well… everything.

 

And with a name like Peel It Back—a nod to March of the Pigs—there’s a good chance this tour will dig into the band’s rawer, more chaotic side.

 

First stop: Europe, with shows in Manchester, London, Cologne, and Zurich. They’re also headlining some major festivals like Graspop Metal Meeting in Belgium and Mad Cool Festival in Spain.

 

Then, starting August 6, the North American leg kicks off in Oakland and makes its way through Portland, Chicago, and New York, wrapping up September 18 at the Kia Forum in LA.

 

As for the opener, Boys Noize is handling warm-up duties for the whole tour. His mix of heavy techno and electro fits right into the NIN vibe—think industrial beats to get you amped before Reznor unleashes sonic mayhem.

 

At this point, NIN doesn’t need to prove anything, but they’re still showing up with something to say. Expect a show that’s loud, dark, and unfiltered—exactly what we want from them.

 

 

GET NINE INCH NAILS TICKETS

 

.

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab

Tech, Music, and Creative Culture

A Home for Independent Thinkers
 
Independent and built for discovery. It’s not just about covering the news—it’s about shaping the conversation.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2025. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS PRIVACY
EUROPE       ETHICS
ASIA       FTC DISCLOSURE
2025       SEARCH
2026        
 
     
 

 