Nvidia’s RTX Pro Blackwell GPUs Are Here to Make Your Workstation Feel Like a Supercomputer

Nvidia just dropped its RTX Pro Blackwell GPU lineup, built for designers, developers, and data scientists who need serious power.

Leading the pack is the RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell, a workstation beast with 96GB of GDDR7 memory and a 600W power draw.

It mirrors the RTX 5090 in design, featuring double flow-through cooling, 24,064 CUDA cores, a 512-bit memory bus, and 1792 GB/s bandwidth, plus PCIe Gen 5, DisplayPort 2.1, and upgraded RT and Tensor cores.

This GPU is made for AI, game dev, and pro creative workloads, with a Max-Q laptop variant and a server edition for data centers.

Nvidia is also shaking up its branding, replacing old RTX numbering and Quadro with RTX Pro 5000, 4000, and 4500 models for desktops, plus laptop versions from 3000 to 500, offering up to 24GB of VRAM and AI-driven Max-Q optimizations.

