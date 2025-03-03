The Offspring’s 2025 Tour Is a Pop-Punk Power Move – Here’s Where to Get Tickets

The Offspring are hitting the road in a big way for summer 2025, and they’re bringing some heavyweight company.

Their SUPERCHARGED Worldwide in ’25 Tour will roll through 34 North American cities, with Jimmy Eat World and New Found Glory on board as support—so, yeah, this one’s stacked.

For those looking to lock in tickets early, Live Nation’s pre-sale starts Wednesday, March 5th, at noon ET. General on-sale follows Friday, March 7th, at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

The tour kicks off July 11th in West Palm Beach, Florida, before zigzagging across the U.S. and Canada, making stops in cities like Toronto, Minneapolis, Dallas, and Phoenix, and wrapping up September 7th in Denver.

The Offspring emerged from SoCal’s punk scene, breaking big with Smash in 1994. Their high-energy sound and sharp humor made them ‘90s punk icons. Decades later, they’re still bringing the chaos.

The Offspring Tour Dates

7-11 West Palm Beach, FL – iThink Financial Amphitheatre

7-12 Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

7-15 Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7-16 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

7-18 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

7-19 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

7-20 Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

7-22 Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

7-23 Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

7-25 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

7-26 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

7-27 Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

7-29 Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

7-30 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

8-1 Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for The Arts

8-2 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

8-3 Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

8-13 Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

8-15 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

8-16 Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

8-17 Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8-20 Ridgedale, MO – Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

8-22 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

8-23 The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

8-24 Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

8-26 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

8-27 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

8-29 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

8-30 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

8-31 Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

9-3 Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

9-4 Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater

9-6 West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

9-7 Denver, CO – Ball Arena