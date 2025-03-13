OpenAI’s Bold Move: Cut the Red Tape, Boost AI Innovation

OpenAI just sent a policy wishlist to the Trump administration, pushing for fewer AI regulations and more freedom to train on copyrighted content to stay competitive with China.

They argue state laws are killing innovation, making U.S. companies follow rules that foreign competitors don’t. Their fix? Rolling back 781+ AI-related state laws.

A key ask: letting AI train on copyrighted material under fair use, since models don’t just copy and paste. They also call out the EU for stifling AI progress with strict copyright laws.

If the U.S. doesn’t ease up, OpenAI warns the AI race is lost. They also want a tiered data-sharing system—blocking China and restricting leaks—plus government investment in AI infrastructure.

Now, it’s in the hands of the Office of Science and Technology Policy. Full details are on OpenAI’s site.