OpenAI’s New API Just Made Building AI Agents Stupidly Easy

|
OpenAI just made building AI agents a whole lot easier with its new Responses API.
Developers now have a toolkit to create AI that can browse the web, sift through files, and even complete tasks—basically, a next-level digital assistant.
A key feature is the built-in web search tool using the same model as ChatGPT, giving real-time info with citations while working with GPT-4o and GPT-4o mini.
There’s also a computer-use function powered by OpenAI’s Operator model, letting AI handle tasks directly.
Another highlight is a document search tool, perfect for customer support teams or legal pros digging through endless files.
To streamline it all, OpenAI also launched the Agents SDK, a tool to coordinate AI workflows.
This builds on OpenAI’s existing dev tools like the Chat Completions API, but there’s a big shift ahead—OpenAI is retiring the Assistants API in mid-2026, making the Responses API the new standard.