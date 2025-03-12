OpenAI’s New API Just Made Building AI Agents Stupidly Easy

OpenAI just made building AI agents a whole lot easier with its new Responses API.

Developers now have a toolkit to create AI that can browse the web, sift through files, and even complete tasks—basically, a next-level digital assistant.

A key feature is the built-in web search tool using the same model as ChatGPT, giving real-time info with citations while working with GPT-4o and GPT-4o mini.

There’s also a computer-use function powered by OpenAI’s Operator model, letting AI handle tasks directly.

Another highlight is a document search tool, perfect for customer support teams or legal pros digging through endless files.

To streamline it all, OpenAI also launched the Agents SDK, a tool to coordinate AI workflows.

This builds on OpenAI’s existing dev tools like the Chat Completions API, but there’s a big shift ahead—OpenAI is retiring the Assistants API in mid-2026, making the Responses API the new standard.