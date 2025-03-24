Outside Lands 2025 Lineup Drops Tomorrow—Time to Start Manifesting Your Faves

Outside Lands is the music festival equivalent of a perfectly crafted oat milk latte—smooth, a little unexpected, and completely satisfying.

Set in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park, it’s where indie darlings, legendary headliners, and cutting-edge artists collide with top-tier food, wild art installations, and a crowd that somehow looks effortlessly cool in layers.

The lineup drops Tuesday, March 25—time to start placing bets on headliners!

Check back for updates.

Check Outside Lands tickets:

This year’s Outside Lands is happening August 8-10, 2025, in Golden Gate Park, San Francisco.

What makes Outside Lands isn't just about the lineup (which is always stacked), but the whole experience—where else can you hop between a massive main stage, a tented house music oasis, a cannabis lounge, and a Michelin-star pop-up all in one day.

The festival just hits different.

It's part high-energy concert, part Bay Area daydream.

Expect fog rolling in like a special effect, bass vibrating through the trees, and people debating whether to hit the next set or grab truffle fries first.

The fashion is chaotic in the best way (layers, but make it festival), and the vibes are elite.

Spacelab articles and festival guides might have affiliate links or receive compensation for products and services mentioned on this website.