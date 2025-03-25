Outside Lands 2025 Lineup Is Here and It’s an Absolute Vibe

The Outside Lands lineup just dropped—and it’s looking real good.

Start planning your weekend, it’s gonna be one for the books.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 26 at 10:00 AM PST, check out prices and options on the buttons below.

Outside Lands is kinda like catching golden hour on the PCH with a bag of In-N-Out in the backseat—laid-back, a little wild, and somehow everything hits just right.

It takes over Golden Gate Park with a mix of indie favorites, big-name headliners, buzzy newcomers, unreal food, trippy art, and a crowd that’s mastered the art of layering like it’s a sport.

It’s going down August 9-11 in Golden Gate Park, San Francisco.

Outside Lands is way more than just the music.

You’re weaving through massive stages, a hidden house tent, a cannabis lounge, and pop-ups serving food you’d normally have to book weeks in advance for.

The vibe is pure West Coast magic. Fog moves in like a movie scene, bass shakes the trees, and there’s always that one friend debating between catching a set or finding garlic fries.

Outfits are chaotic but make sense, and the energy’s just all-around solid.

