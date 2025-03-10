Phoenix Lights Festival: Where the Bass Drops Harder Than Your Phone on Concrete

Phoenix Lights is an electronic music festival in Arizona that turns the desert into a high-energy rave.

Named after a famous UFO sighting, it brings together top-tier DJs, wild visuals, and a crowd that’s all about the music.

Think massive bass drops, mind-blowing lights, and an atmosphere that keeps you dancing way past sunset.

The dates ar April 4 - 5 at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona.

NIGHT ONE WENT OFF WITH A BIG BANG 🚀💫 The stars look bigger & shine brighter when we’re dancing with you 🌠 Our Supernova weekend isn’t over yet! The adventure continues tomorrow!



Rest, hydrate, & get home safe! See you tomorrow 🚀 https://t.co/U6V9kE4Ciy 🎟️ pic.twitter.com/9li60M8mhv — PHXLightsFest (@PHXLightsFest) March 30, 2024

It’s got the perfect balance of big-name artists and underground talent, all set against a backdrop of stunning production.

The visuals go hard—LED screens, lasers, and stage designs that feel like a whole other world.

And Arizona in the spring is the perfect weather for an open-air festival.



You walk in, and the energy is electric.

The bass hits deep, the crowd is locked in, and everywhere you turn, there’s something happening—fire visuals, killer performances, people decked out in next-level festival fits.

You hop between stages, vibe with new friends, and lose yourself in the music. As the night builds, the whole place feels like a giant, pulsating wave of energy, with nothing else mattering except the moment.

Phoenix Lights Lineup

