Why Project Glow Is the Festival You’ll Be Talking About Till Next Year

  
     
   
  Images by Project Glow  
     
 

Project Glow is DC’s answer to the ultimate rave experience—two days of pure electronic bliss packed with legendary DJs, next-level production, and enough lasers to make you question reality.

 

It’s all happening at RFK Festival Grounds, turning the city into an electric wonderland with nonstop beats and a crowd that vibes harder than your favorite playlist.

 

Think massive energy, insane visuals, and a lineup stacked with EDM icons that’ll have you dancing like it’s your cardio.

 

Project Glow 2025 is stacked. Kaskade brings euphoric house, Subtronics shakes the ground, and Tiësto delivers pure festival energy.

 

Chris Lake grooves, Liquid Stranger bends bass, and Slander B2B NGHTMRE unleashes chaos. Two days, one city—absolute mayhem incoming.

 

The festival is dialed in with top-tier sound, neon-lit stages, and a crowd that actually knows how to bring the fun.

 

Project Glow 2025 takes place on Saturday, May 31, and Sunday, June 1, at RFK Festival Grounds in Washington, DC.

 

No bad vibes—just hands in the air and bass that hits in all the right places.

 

From the moment you step in, it’s all immersive. Stages dripping in LED madness, pyrotechnics blasting at the drop, and art installations that look straight out of a sci-fi dream.

 

Whether you’re in the front row losing your mind to your favorite DJ or vibing at the back with a drink in hand, Project Glow feels like stepping into a world where the only rule is to dance your heart out.

 

Add in killer food options, interactive zones, and enough glitter to stock a craft store, and you’ve got yourself a festival that doesn’t just hit—it takes you somewhere else entirely.

 

Project Glow 2025 Lineup

 

 

