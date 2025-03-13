Radiohead’s Back in Business—Album & Tour Rumors

Radiohead is up to something. Maybe. Maybe not.

But let’s be real—when all five members of the band suddenly form a new business entity, the speculation machine kicks into high gear.

Enter RHEUK25 LLP, a freshly minted limited liability partnership that just popped up on March 10.

This marks the first time all five members have been tied to one since the 2021 filing that led to Kid A Mnesia—and before that, Dawn Chorus LLP, which prefaced A Moon Shaped Pool.

So, naturally, the question is: what’s cooking?

A new album? A long-awaited tour? Another reissue? Or is this just some legal housekeeping?

Check Radiohead tickets:

Now, let’s not get ahead of ourselves. This could easily be nothing. But Radiohead has a history of forming LLPs when something big is about to drop.

Even The Smile—Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood’s side project—did something similar with Self Help Tapes LLP before announcing their debut album in 2022.

The band has done this before for releases and tours, but they’ve never formed an entity just to sit around doing nothing.

As expected, their reps have nothing to say. The band has been cryptic about their future—sometimes downplaying it, other times hinting at low-key jam sessions that may or may not turn into something more.

Oh, and just coincidentally, they dropped a video today celebrating 30 years of The Bends.