Sora’s Coming to ChatGPT: Get Ready for AI-Generated Videos

OpenAI is making moves to bring Sora, its AI video generator, straight into ChatGPT.

No extra tools, no jumping between platforms—just type out what you want, and boom, you’ve got a video.

Best Tech Deals

Sora is OpenAI’s text-to-video model. You give it a prompt like “a neon-lit city at night with flying cars,” and it spits out a short video that looks like something straight out of a sci-fi movie. It’s basically ChatGPT for visuals.

If this works the way OpenAI hopes, it could make video creation ridiculously easy for anyone, not just pros with special software.

Instead of keeping Sora as a separate tool, OpenAI wants to bake it directly into ChatGPT.

That means you’d be able to generate videos right inside the same chat where you ask for ideas, scripts, or edits. OpenAI hasn’t given a release date yet, but it’s pretty clear they’re trying to make AI-generated content as seamless as possible.





Sora first dropped in early 2024, wowing people with its ability to create up to one-minute videos.

At first, it was only available to a handful of testers and creatives. Fast forward to December, and OpenAI rolled it out to ChatGPT Plus and Pro users, letting them generate videos up to 20 seconds long.

Bringing Sora into ChatGPT could change the way we make and consume content, whether you’re a creator, a marketer, or just someone messing around with AI for fun.