Indie Authors, Spotify Wants Your Stories—And They’ll Handle the Audiobook Part

 
     
   
     
 

Spotify is stepping up its audiobook game with a new publishing program that gives authors a shot at getting their short-form stories turned into full-fledged audiobooks.

 

If Spotify picks your story, they’ll handle the production and distribution, making sure it lands on major audiobook platforms. Plus, authors score both an advance and royalties.

 

Right now, Spotify is hunting for stories in romance, mystery/thriller, and sci-fi/fantasy.

 

 

And if your story bends genres—think "romantasy," "dark romance thriller," or "mystery sci-fi"—even better.

 

The company has already seen major wins with fantasy romance hits like A Court of Thorns & Roses, which dominated the platform’s audiobook charts in 2024.

 

To qualify, stories should be novelette-length, around 10,000 to 20,000 words, and in English. Authors also need to own the audio rights.

 

Submissions are accepted on a rolling basis, so there’s no rush—but if you’ve got a story gathering dust, now might be the time to polish it up.

 

This move puts Spotify in more direct competition with Audible, which has long offered short-form originals and exclusives.

 

 

