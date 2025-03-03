Thom Yorke and Mark Pritchard Just Dropped a New Single—And It’s Only the Beginning

Mark Pritchard and Thom Yorke are finally dropping their first full album together, Tall Tales, out May 9, 2025, via Warp Records.

Honestly, this collab feels like it was bound to happen—Pritchard’s mind-bending electronic sound paired with Yorke’s ghostly vocals? Yeah, that tracks.

Expect a mix of synth-pop, krautrock, and whatever other sonic magic they’ve cooked up.

Hit the button below to check Thom Yorke tickets:

Their newest single, “This Conversation Is Missing Your Voice,” just landed with a video by Jonathan Zawada, who’s so locked into this project that they’re basically calling him the group’s unofficial third member.

The video is actually part of a larger film he’s been crafting alongside the album, so it looks like there’s a whole visual world tied to the music.

“This Conversation Is Missing Your Voice” follows last month’s “Back in the Game,” which they surprised fans with at the Sydney Opera House during Pritchard’s set.

These two go way back—they first linked up on “Beautiful People” from Pritchard’s Under the Sun in 2016. Since then, Pritchard’s been keeping it low-key (his last solo album, The Four Worlds, came out in 2018), while Yorke’s been all over the place with The Smile, who dropped Wall of Eyes and Cutouts last year.

Long time coming, but Tall Tales is already looking like it’s gonna be something special.