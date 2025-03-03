TikTok’s Desktop Just Got a Major Upgrade—Here’s What’s New

TikTok just made its desktop experience way smoother, and honestly, it’s about time. If you’re someone who actually watches TikToks on your laptop (no judgment), here’s what’s new:

Less Clutter, More Vibes

They moved the navigation bar, so your feed feels more open and less chaotic. Scrolling is just easier now.

Live Streaming, But Make It Better

Gamers can now go live in both portrait and landscape mode. If you’re watching on desktop, you get that full-screen view. On mobile? Just flip your phone. Simple.

Floating Player for the Multitaskers

This one’s for the Chrome users—now you can keep TikTok playing in a little window while you do other stuff. Scroll Twitter, fake productivity, whatever.

Collections to Keep Your Faves Organized

No more endlessly scrolling through saved videos trying to find that one recipe or chaotic meme. Now you can group saved TikToks into folders and actually find them later.

Basically, TikTok is making desktop feel less like an afterthought. Whether you’re doomscrolling on your laptop or your phone, it just works better now.