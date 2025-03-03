   
 
Spacelab
TECH CREATORS FESTIVALS  MUSIC
GEAR AI SOCIAL MEDIA GUIDES  

CYBER SECURITY

   CRYPTO
 
     
     
 
     
 

TikTok’s Desktop Just Got a Major Upgrade—Here’s What’s New

  
     
   
     
 

TikTok just made its desktop experience way smoother, and honestly, it’s about time. If you’re someone who actually watches TikToks on your laptop (no judgment), here’s what’s new:

 

Less Clutter, More Vibes

They moved the navigation bar, so your feed feels more open and less chaotic. Scrolling is just easier now.

 

Get a computer deal  

 

Live Streaming, But Make It Better

Gamers can now go live in both portrait and landscape mode. If you’re watching on desktop, you get that full-screen view. On mobile? Just flip your phone. Simple.

 

Floating Player for the Multitaskers

This one’s for the Chrome users—now you can keep TikTok playing in a little window while you do other stuff. Scroll Twitter, fake productivity, whatever.

 

Collections to Keep Your Faves Organized

No more endlessly scrolling through saved videos trying to find that one recipe or chaotic meme. Now you can group saved TikToks into folders and actually find them later.

 

Basically, TikTok is making desktop feel less like an afterthought. Whether you’re doomscrolling on your laptop or your phone, it just works better now.

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2024. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS PRIVACY
EUROPE       ETHICS
ASIA       FTC DISCLOSURE
2024       SEARCH
2025        
COACHELLA        
 
     
 

 