Ski All Day, Rave All Night: Tomorrowland Winter Is EDM’s Frosty Paradise
Tomorrowland Winter is like Tomorrowland but in the Alps—like, picture the insane production and lineup of the OG festival, but slap it onto a literal snow-covered mountain in France.
It goes down in Alpe d'Huez, where you're vibing to top-tier electronic artists while surrounded by next-level views and actual ski slopes. It’s peak “rave meets winter wonderland” energy.
Hit the button below to see Tomorrowland Winter tickets:
It’s not just about the music—it’s the whole vibe.
You’re getting a stacked lineup (think the biggest names in EDM), but then you can also hit the slopes, explore insane stage designs covered in snow, and experience après-ski parties that feel like a DJ set straight out of a dream.