Ultra Music Festival 2025 Just Went Full Send—Here’s the Stacked Stage Lineups

Ultra Music Festival is the ultimate EDM fest, taking over Miami’s Bayfront Park every March with a lineup packed with legends.

It’s where mainstage giants and underground icons throw down, all under skyscrapers and palm trees.

Check it: Massive LED walls, pyrotechnics, and bass that shakes your soul.

Check Ultra Music Festival tickets and prices:

For 2025, Martin Garrix, Hardwell, and Skrillex rule the main stage, while Armin van Buuren and Deadmau5 take over Worldwide. Techno fans? RESISTANCE is your spot.

The experience is three days of nonstop music, where you're losing it to Zedd, deep in a groove at RESISTANCE, or catching fresh talent at UMF Radio.

From Tiësto at main stage to Eli Brown at The Cove, it's pure energy, unreal music, and a massive vibe.

Ulra Music Festival Stage Lineup Lineup

