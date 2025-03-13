Forget the Mainstage— RESISTANCE at Ultra Miami 2025 Is Where the Real Ravers Go

Ultra Music Festival is the ultimate rave paradise—three days of electrifying beats, larger-than-life stage productions, and a lineup stacked with the biggest names in electronic music, all set against the iconic backdrop of Miami’s Bayfront Park.

if you’re into the underground, deep, and dirty side of electronic music, RESISTANCE is where you plant yourself at Ultra.

This isn’t your radio-friendly, fist-pumping mainstage vibe—it’s all about hypnotic techno, deep grooves, and house beats that hit different.

You’ve got the Megastructure and The Cove, two setups designed to fully immerse you in the kind of energy that makes you forget what time it is.

The lineup is stacked with legends and innovators.

Carl Cox is back with one of his mind-melting sets, Charlotte de Witte is gonna bring that high-energy dark techno, and Adam Beyer is ready to take everyone on a ride.

Plus, you’ve got Four Tet, Solomun, and even some B2B sets that are straight-up historic.

It’s the spot for the real heads, the ones who crave the underground over the mainstream.

Ultra is the kind of festival that feels like a full-on sensory takeover.

Bayfront Park turns into this neon-drenched, bass-fueled playground where every set is a moment, every drop is a memory, and every stranger somehow becomes your best friend.

You’re bouncing between stages, catching everything from euphoric house to blistering drum and bass, and just when you think you’ve seen it all—boom, another artist flips your whole night upside down.

Ulra Music Festival Stage Lineup Lineup

