🔥 Ultra Miami 2025 Live Stream Set Times Are Here—Hope You Like Having Zero Chill

Ultra Miami 2025 just dropped its set times and streaming schedule (more on that farther below), and it's looking straight-up legendary. For the festival's massive 25th anniversary, Dom Dolla and John Summit are kicking things off on the Main Stage as Everything Always, while Tiësto takes over for a sunset set. Also look for Nora En Pure, Camelphat, Armin Van Buuren and Eric Prydz. Tickets for the festival are sold out, but you can still grab some on StubHub and Viagogo if you want to be there in person. Check Ultra Music Festival tickets: As for the live stream, that's free, and is always spectacular. You can check out the Ultra live stream via UMF TV, Ultra's official YouTube channel. Connect to that at the link below. Watch UMF TV Live Stream > You can also watch the live stream on the official Ultra web site, complete with a live schedule and interactive player to switch between The Main Stage, Worldwide Stage, Megastructure and The Cove. Connect to that at the link below. Watch Official Ultra Live Stream > Saturday's lineup is stacked—Hardwell headlines after an unreal run from Anyma b2b Solomon, Skrillex, and Axwell. Then Sunday is absolute madness. Martin Garrix, Zedd, Morten, and Sonny Fodera all throwing down on the same system. It gets even wilder with special b2b sets—Armin van Buuren, Maddix, and Oliver Heldens link up Friday at the Worldwide Stage. Saturday, it's Pendulum b2b Deadmau5, and Deadmau5 returns Sunday for a "retrospective set" (aka, a throwback banger session). The Resistance stage is its own beast, with Charlotte de Witte and Solomun leading Friday and Sunday. On Saturday Carl Cox debuts his Evolution concept, joined by legends like Richie Hawtin, Stephan Bodzin, and Dubfire. This will be one of the best performances of the weekend. Ultra Music Festival 2025 Lineup Tickets are sold out, but you can still grab some on StubHub and Viagogo. Check Ultra Music Festival tickets: