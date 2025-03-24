Veld 2025: The Summer Festival You Need to Hit (And Yes, You Can Pay in Installments)

Veld Music Festival is the place to be if you’re all about epic beats, insane energy, and a skyline that goes off when the sun sets.

Happening at Downsview Park in Toronto, this three-day festival is packed with the biggest names in EDM and hip-hop, so expect bass drops that shake your soul and vibes that hit different.

Think non-stop music, lights that make the city glow, and a community that feels like one giant, hyped-up family.

Get Veld Music Festival tickets:

Need to split the cost? Veld’s layaway plan lets you pay in four parts, starting at $88.88. Opt in by April 4 to lock in your spot hassle-free.

One minute you’re lost in the beat, the next you’re making random besties at a food truck. And with Toronto as the backdrop, every moment looks straight-up cinematic.

The production is top-tier, and the crowd knows how to go all in.

Whether you’re here for the legendary headliners or just vibing in the crowd, you’re guaranteed an unforgettable weekend.

Plus, the festival grounds are massive, so you’ve got plenty of room to dance like nobody’s watching.

Need to break up the ticket cost? No worries. Veld's got a layaway plan that lets you spread out payments in four chunks, starting at just $88.88. As long as you opt in by April 4, you can lock in your spot without dropping a massive bag all at once. Smart move.

