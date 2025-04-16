🔥Apple Vision Air Leak Teases Titanium, Black Finish, and Real Wearability

Apple might be cooking up a version of its Vision headset that won’t feel like a workout for your neck.

Leaks suggest a new model, possibly called Vision Air, is in the works—designed to be lighter, sleeker, and a little more wearable for daily use.

The next Vision could be the first spatial computer that looks good and feels good.

Think titanium build, less bulk, and a new black color option that feels less “prototype” and more “fashion tech.”

The goal is trim the weight without trimming the wow.

The current Vision Pro is impressive, sure, but nobody’s calling it comfy.

The rumored Vision Air aims to fix that, using titanium to shave off the grams—kind of like the iPhone 15 Pro’s diet, but for your face.

Reports suggest the design is totally reworked and, importantly, might be priced lower than the Pro, which currently starts at $3,499.

This could be Apple’s first real move toward making spatial computing more mainstream.

If the rumors hold, the Vision Air would be more affordable, lighter on your head, and maybe even easier to wear in public without looking like you're cosplaying a sci-fi villain.

Whether it actually ships this year or not, one thing’s clear: Apple’s not done shaping the future of how we interact with digital stuff—and they might be figuring out how to do it without making your temples ache.