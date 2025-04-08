   
 
Spacelab
TECH CREATORS FESTIVALS  MUSIC
GEAR AI SOCIAL MEDIA GUIDES  

CYBER SECURITY

   CRYPTO
 
     
     
 
     
 

Vision Pro 2 Is Coming: Apple’s Next Headset Could Actually Be Comfortable

  
  When you purchase through links in this article, Spacelab may earn an affiliate commission.  
     
 

Apple has officially started production on the Vision Pro 2, according to The Elec.

 

Bottom line: Vision Pro 2 is coming. And it might actually feel finished this time.

 

It’s happening—and yes, it’s already sparking fresh rumors, wishlists, and hot takes.

 

 

The first Vision Pro was impressive but had a very “first-gen” feel—bulky, expensive, and more demo than daily driver.

 

With this second model, Apple’s reportedly aiming to fix that. Lighter design? Check. Better comfort? Check. Slightly less terrifying price tag? Maybe.

 

Assembly is happening via Luxshare in China, and the goal seems to be making this thing actually wearable for normal humans—physically and financially.

 

It’s still early, so don’t expect a major redesign. Apple’s more into incremental upgrades: a sleeker look, smoother experience, and fewer pressure points on your skull.

 

No release date yet, but if production’s starting now, a 2025 launch seems likely. Just in time to quietly dip into spatial computing when small talk gets too real at family gatherings.

 
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab

Tech, Music, and Creative Culture

A Home for Independent Thinkers
 
Independent and built for discovery. It’s not just about covering the news—it’s about shaping the conversation.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2025. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS PRIVACY
EUROPE       ETHICS
ASIA       FTC DISCLOSURE
2025       SEARCH
2026        
 
     
 

 