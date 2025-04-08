Vision Pro 2 Is Coming: Apple’s Next Headset Could Actually Be Comfortable

Apple has officially started production on the Vision Pro 2, according to The Elec.

Bottom line: Vision Pro 2 is coming. And it might actually feel finished this time.

It’s happening—and yes, it’s already sparking fresh rumors, wishlists, and hot takes.

The first Vision Pro was impressive but had a very “first-gen” feel—bulky, expensive, and more demo than daily driver.

With this second model, Apple’s reportedly aiming to fix that. Lighter design? Check. Better comfort? Check. Slightly less terrifying price tag? Maybe.

Assembly is happening via Luxshare in China, and the goal seems to be making this thing actually wearable for normal humans—physically and financially.

It’s still early, so don’t expect a major redesign. Apple’s more into incremental upgrades: a sleeker look, smoother experience, and fewer pressure points on your skull.

No release date yet, but if production’s starting now, a 2025 launch seems likely. Just in time to quietly dip into spatial computing when small talk gets too real at family gatherings.