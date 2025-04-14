OpenAI is officially going pocket-sized.

The vibe here is less “more power!” and more “right-sized power in the right places.”

The company just launched two new ChatGPT variants—GPT-4.0 Mini and GPT-4.0 Nano—that are designed to bring the power of AI to way smaller devices without feeling... well, small.

These lightweight models are all about versatility.

GPT-4.0 Mini is now powering the free version of ChatGPT, so even users on the $0 plan get a brainier chatbot experience.

Meanwhile, GPT-4.0 Nano is designed to run locally on devices with limited hardware—think phones, laptops, maybe even your smart fridge if it ever decides to write poetry.

According to OpenAI, Nano is already running on Microsoft Copilot in Windows.

That means some of your desktop tasks might already be getting an AI assist without tapping into the cloud.

And in a time when everyone’s talking about on-device AI (Apple, Google, you name it), this move shows OpenAI isn’t just playing catch-up—they’re trying to lead the charge.

AI isn’t just going to live in the cloud anymore—it’s about to move into your pocket, your apps, and probably your to-do list.