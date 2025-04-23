🔥ChatGPT Just Moved Into Figma and Photoshop. That’s the Update We’ve Been Waiting For.

OpenAI just dropped a new image generation model that plugs directly into Adobe apps and Figma, giving designers and non-designers alike a whole new way to create visuals inside tools they’re already using.

You don’t even have to leave your design flow to start conjuring images from text prompts—no tab hopping, no context switching, just fast, fluent visuals baked into your workspace.

This new rollout folds ChatGPT’s image capabilities into Adobe Express, Photoshop, and Illustrator, and adds a Figma plugin that brings generative visuals right into your prototype party.

You’re not just generating static images either—this setup lets you iterate, remix, and scale up designs in real time, from draft to polished product, all without that dreaded creative slowdown.

For creators, this could be the bridge between inspiration and execution that finally speeds things up without watering them down.

For teams, it’s a fresh way to build a shared creative language that’s both AI-powered and human-directed. And for anyone who’s ever said “I wish I could just describe what I want and have it appear,” yeah—this might be your moment.

It’s another signal that generative AI is moving from sidekick to central tool. Less of a novelty, more of a native part of how stuff gets made.