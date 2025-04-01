🔥 Move Over ChatGPT, Claude and Friends Are Gaining Fast

There was a time when saying “I asked my AI” got you side-eye. Now it’s just part of how we talk.

Chatbots aren’t just a trend—they’re multiplying fast and getting way better at actually being useful.

ChatGPT’s still the main one, with 180 million users, but others are catching up.

Claude, Gemini, and Pi are all gaining fast. Claude tripled its user base. Gemini pulled 4.2 million downloads last month. Even Pi, the chill therapist type, hit 3.4 million.

The data is from analytics firms Similarweb and Sensor Tower.

And most of these bots are just now hitting mobile. Claude launched an iOS app. Gemini’s showing up by default on Pixel phones.

They’re also getting personalities. Claude’s your organized, slightly nerdy friend. Gemini wants to do everything. Pi’s here to listen to your feelings. They’re picking a lane—and people are vibing with it.

