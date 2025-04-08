Coachella’s 2025 Lineup is That Good—Be Ready for the Best Weekend of Your Life

Coachella’s officially in “tickets secured, outfits planned, and group chats blowing up” mode.

It's a two-weekend festival, and the first event (the really big and more important one) is happening this weekend.

Check the big names to see farther down below.

The hype is unreal—everyone’s already debating which sets to catch, what last-minute festival fits to cop, and how to survive three days in the desert with minimal sleep but maximum vibes.

It’s the annual pilgrimage for music lovers, influencers, and anyone looking to say, “Yeah, I was there.”

You can even still get tickets, it's not too late!

Check Coachella Tickets:

The Coachella Main Stage has the biggest headliners, Sahara Tent for the wildest EDM and hip-hop parties, and Yuma Tent for underground house and techno heads looking to dance all night.

Palm trees, golden sunsets, and a sea of people dancing like nobody’s recording (but obviously, everyone is).

Whether you’re here for the euphoric EDM drops, indie singalongs, or hip-hop headliners, it’s the kind of weekend where you forget about real life and just exist in the moment—feet in the dust, drink in hand, and bass rattling your soul.



This year’s lineup is stacked. Lady Gaga is set to headline Friday, alongside Missy Elliott, LISA, The Prodigy, and FKA twigs, with support from acts like Benson Boone, Parcels, and MARINA.

Green Day takes over Saturday, joined by Charli XCX, The Misfits, Above & Beyond, Anitta, and Clairo, plus an eclectic mix including T-Pain, Jimmy Eat World, and Infected Mushroom.

Sunday is all about Travis Scott, with Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, JENNIE, Kraftwerk, and beabadoobee rounding out the weekend, and deep-cut favorites like Basement Jaxx, Arca, and Still Woozy in the mix.

If you’re not already planning your schedule, what are you even doing?

Coachella 2025 Lineup

