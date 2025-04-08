   
 
Spacelab
Coachella 2025 : Where the Music’s Hot and the Outfits Are Even Hotter

 
     
   
     
 

Coachella is the ultimate music and culture flex.

 

It’s two weekends in the California desert where huge artists, buzzy up-and-comers, and surprise guests all collide in one massive, aesthetic fever dream.

 

The first event (the really big and more important one) is happening this weekend.

 

This year's lineup is stacked with major artists, including headliners Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone, and Travis Scott. Other notable performers include Charli XCX, Missy Elliott, FKA twigs, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kraftwerk.

 

Click here to see the full Coachella lineup or just scroll down farther below.

 

Beyond the music, it’s a full-on scene—fashion moments, art installations, and just about every influencer you’ve ever scrolled past on Instagram, all vibing under the palm trees.

 

And it’s not just the lineup (which always goes hard). It’s the energy.

 

The mix of genres, the way the crowd loses it when a headliner drops their biggest hit, the ridiculous sunsets behind the Ferris wheel—it all adds up to a festival that feels bigger than just music.

 

 

Imagine stepping into a heatwave of sound and color, where every stage has a different vibe and you’re constantly running into people you follow online.

 

Daytime is all about exploring, finding shade, and pretending you’re not sunburned, while nighttime turns into this glowing, dreamlike rave across the desert.

 

And yeah, your feet will hurt, your phone will die, and you’ll spend way too much on food, but you won’t care, because for those few days, it’s like living inside a perfectly curated playlist.

 

Coachella Lineup

 

 

