🔥Cybersecurity Alert: WooCommerce Stores Face a Sneaky Phishing Attack

WooCommerce site owners are being targeted by a new phishing campaign that disguises itself as fake copyright violation warnings.

The emails look legit enough to make even the savviest store admins pause — but behind the scenes, they are crafted to swipe your login and hijack your store.

A phishing attack is when someone pretends to be a trusted company or person to trick you into giving up sensitive information, kind of like getting a fake text from your “bank” asking for your password.

PatchStack researchers spotted this scam making its rounds, and it is hitting WordPress WooCommerce users hard.

The message urges urgent action over supposed stolen content and includes a link that leads straight to a phishing site instead of the real WooCommerce support page.

If you click and log in, attackers could grab your credentials and quietly take over your site without you realizing it.

The fake email even uses WooCommerce logos and real platform language, so spotting the fraud takes a close look.

If you run a WooCommerce shop, now is the time to double-check every email — and maybe think twice before clicking links that spark panic.