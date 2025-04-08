Google’s New AI Search Is Smarter And Rolling Out To Users

Google’s AI-powered Search just got a visual upgrade — and it’s more than just clever text summaries now.

A new “Generate Images” option is rolling out to testers in Search Labs, letting you create AI images right inside your search results.

Here’s how it works: type in something like “a cabin made of crystal in the woods” and you’ll get a grid of AI-generated images that match your prompt.

You can click into any of them, tweak the prompt, and regenerate new versions without leaving the page. It’s fast, surprisingly polished, and feels like having a built-in AI art tool — no extra apps or sign-ins needed.

This isn’t just a one-off experiment either. Google is folding this image generation into the broader AI Mode experience, alongside summaries and quick answers.

For now, it won’t generate people, and everything it makes is clearly marked as AI-generated. But the direction’s clear: search results are becoming a whole lot more visual — and a lot more creative.