🔥Gemini Is in Google Photos Now—Say Goodbye to Endless Scrolling

If your Google Photos archive is a mess of memes, screenshots, and vacation pics you swore you’d organize someday, Gemini might actually be the digital cleanup crew you’ve been waiting for.

Google’s rolling out Gemini AI inside the Google Photos app on Android, and it’s shaping up to be that ultra-capable friend who never forgets where you put anything.

You’ll see Gemini pop up as a little floating chat icon when you open the app.

From there, you can ask it things like “show me the photos from that cabin trip in 2022” or “find the picture with the yellow couch”—and it’ll just… do it.

No endless scrolling. No guessing file names. It’s like having a search engine for your camera roll, but smarter.

Right now, the feature’s only live on Android, and you’ll need to install the Gemini app and make it your default assistant to get it working in Photos.

A minor lift, sure—but if it saves you from swiping past 47 versions of the same brunch shot to find a single sunset photo, it’s worth it.