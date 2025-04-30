🔥Wingman 2.0: Grindr Gets an AI Upgrade with Amazon and Anthropic

Grindr is rolling out a new AI-powered feature called A-List, built with Claude and Amazon Bedrock, to resurface past matches and summarize chats for smoother reconnections.

But the real story is what Grindr's AI remembers—about your connections, your patterns, and maybe even your dating blind spots.

Grindr is officially stepping into the AI matchmaker space, partnering with Amazon and Anthropic to power its new Wingman product and A-List feature—leaving former collaborator Ex-human behind.

But this isn’t just about smarter suggestions, it’s about letting AI remember your dating life so you don’t have to scroll through old messages wondering why you ghosted Brad in the first place.

The dating app is rolling out “A-List,” a new Claude-powered tool that automatically pulls your most meaningful past connections, promising to surface high-potential matches and summarize key convos.

Instead of doomscrolling through chat archives, you’ll get a shortcut to emotional context—basically AI as your post-date memory lane guide.

A-List is launching for 25% of Grindr Unlimited users by the end of April, backed by Anthropic’s Claude Sonnet 3.7 and Amazon’s Bedrock platform.

Both also power Wingman, a broader AI system teased earlier this year that’s meant to do more than just recommend matches—it’s designed to keep your dating experience fluid, intentional, and a little less awkward.

Grindr CEO George Arison said the company chose Amazon’s AI suite partly because Grindr was already storing user data there, calling it a more privacy-conscious move.

Bedrock makes it easier to test multiple large language models, which helped the team realize Claude outperformed the homegrown bots they were building with Ex-human.

The bottom line is that AI is now part of your dating life whether you notice it or not. Wingman doesn’t flirt for you (yet), but it’s doing the emotional labor of remembering what mattered—and quietly helping you not mess it up twice.