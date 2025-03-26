Hard Summer is that festival where bass hits harder than a double shot of espresso on an empty stomach, and the vibes are straight-up electric. Whether you're here for the deep grooves, the high-energy drops, or just the unbeatable summer energy, Hard Summer is the place to be. This year’s lineup is stacked with absolute legends and rising stars. You’ve got Kaytranada bringing the smoothest vibes, Gesaffelstein setting the stage on fire with his dark and cinematic sound, and Sara Landry ready to melt faces with some heavy-hitting techno. And that’s just scratching the surface. Check Hard Summer tickets: Hard Summer 2025 takes over Hollywood Park, adjacent to SoFi Stadium, on August 2-3. Hollywood Park is a sprawling entertainment complex with restaurants, shops, and outdoor spaces—perfect for pre- or post-festival hangs. Hard Summer has the perfect mix of legendary DJs, up-and-coming artists, and unexpected surprises that keep you locked in from the first beat to the last set. Think neon fits, non-stop dancing, and an atmosphere that turns strangers into festival fam. TALK ABOUT A GOOD TIME! 🤩 Big ups to all HARD Fam for bringing the abosolute wildest energy for Day 2 – u fully embraced what going HARD is all about 💥 pic.twitter.com/8AoF2IvN1p — HARD Events (@HARDFEST) August 6, 2024 Click here to see the full lineup or just scroll down farther below. The festival experience is a wild ride from start to finish. You’re moving between massive stages, each one hitting you with a different wave of sound—house music bliss, bass so heavy it rattles your soul, and hip-hop beats that keep you bouncing. The production is top-tier, the visuals are straight-up insane, and when the sun sets, the entire festival turns into a neon wonderland of lights, lasers, and energy you can feel in your chest. Hard Summer 2025 Lineup Check Hard Summer tickets: Spacelab articles and festival guides might have affiliate links or receive compensation for products and services mentioned on this website.