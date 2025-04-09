Meta Might Be Bringing Instagram to iPad — No More Stretching the iPhone App

Meta is reportedly working on an official version of Instagram for iPad, according to The Information.

Right now, iPad users are limited to the scaled-up iPhone app, so a dedicated iPad app would be a meaningful and long-awaited improvement.

Sure, a real iPad app would be great — the screen’s perfect for editing and scrolling — but Instagram’s putting its energy where most users are. Mosseri’s said before that the iPad crowd is smaller, even if they’re loud about it.

That doesn’t mean it’ll never happen.

For now, the iPhone app still works on iPad, even if it’s not ideal. Instagram’s still building tools to help people create and share, and iPad feedback is on their radar.