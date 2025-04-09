   
 
Spacelab
TECH CREATORS FESTIVALS  MUSIC
GEAR AI SOCIAL MEDIA GUIDES  

CYBER SECURITY

   CRYPTO
 
     
     
 
     
 

Meta Might Be Bringing Instagram to iPad — No More Stretching the iPhone App

  
  When you purchase through links in this article, Spacelab may earn an affiliate commission.  
     
 

Meta is reportedly working on an official version of Instagram for iPad, according to The Information.

 

Right now, iPad users are limited to the scaled-up iPhone app, so a dedicated iPad app would be a meaningful and long-awaited improvement.

 

 

Sure, a real iPad app would be great — the screen’s perfect for editing and scrolling — but Instagram’s putting its energy where most users are. Mosseri’s said before that the iPad crowd is smaller, even if they’re loud about it.

 

That doesn’t mean it’ll never happen.

 

For now, the iPhone app still works on iPad, even if it’s not ideal. Instagram’s still building tools to help people create and share, and iPad feedback is on their radar.

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab

Tech, Music, and Creative Culture

A Home for Independent Thinkers
 
Independent and built for discovery. It’s not just about covering the news—it’s about shaping the conversation.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2025. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS PRIVACY
EUROPE       ETHICS
ASIA       FTC DISCLOSURE
2025       SEARCH
2026        
 
     
 

 