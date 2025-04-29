🔥Meta Reveals New AI App at LlamaCon to Take On ChatGPT and OpenAI

Meta just launched a brand-new standalone AI chatbot app built around its Llama 3 model, aiming straight at ChatGPT’s territory.

If you thought the AI race was cooling down, Meta just tossed another log on the fire—and this one might be carrying a secret weapon you will not want to miss.

Officially revealed at LlamaCon, Meta’s new app isn’t just another chatbot; it is a full-on platform, letting users interact with Meta AI through a polished, dedicated experience.

The Meta AI app’s UI is clean, bright, and built for effortless conversations, but the real star is the Discover feed.

It drops you into a rotating mix of prompts, trending topics, and AI ideas, like a creativity-first social feed.

The UX makes it easy to dive in with one tap, making the app feel alive instead of just another static chatbot.

Instead of forcing you to hunt for it inside apps like Instagram or WhatsApp, Meta AI now gets its own stage to perform on.

Built on the latest Llama 3 models, the app promises sharper conversations, faster responses, and a much bigger knowledge base.

Plus, Meta is positioning it to be more than just a personal assistant—you can brainstorm, plan trips, study, or even just chat for fun.

One of the biggest plays here is accessibility. The standalone Meta AI app is now available on both iOS and Android, and it syncs with Meta’s other apps if you want that interconnected, always-on kind of vibe.

This is Meta signaling that it is not just playing around at the edges of the AI world anymore—it wants a front-row seat, right next to OpenAI.