🔥Meta Plans $1,000 Smart Glasses With a Display — Hypernova Is Just the Beginning

Meta is gearing up to launch a $1,000-plus pair of smart glasses this October, featuring a small built-in display, gesture controls, and on-screen apps.



But the technology that Meta is quietly building behind the scenes could completely change the way we think about smart glasses — if it actually lands on time.

The company is aiming for an October launch of its most advanced smart glasses yet — a $1,000-plus model codenamed Hypernova.

Unlike Meta’s earlier glasses, which basically just borrowed your phone’s features, Hypernova adds a small display, hand-gesture controls, and the ability to review photos and tap through simple apps right on the lenses.

It’s a big leap from what Meta has done with Ray-Ban Stories, nudging the concept of smart glasses closer to something that actually feels futuristic, not just fashionable.

This still puts Meta waaaay out in front of the Apple AR smart glasses, which perpetually seem to exist on the horizon but never materialize.

And if you think this is a one-off move, think again.

Meta is already cooking up Hypernova 2, a second-gen model with a full binocular display planned for 2027.

They’re also working on Supernova 2 — smart glasses without a screen, optimized for people who would rather be sprinting up trails than scrolling through notifications.

Ultimately, Meta wants to deliver true augmented reality glasses, with longer-term projects like Orion and Artemis still in development.

The company is still debating whether to blend these more advanced models into the Hypernova family or keep them separate at different price points.

Of course, everything hinges on timelines.

The October release date is ambitious, and insiders say it’s still possible the launch could slip.

Meta’s leadership is pushing teams to move faster, meaning that by the time pumpkin spice season rolls around, we might be seeing a whole new reality — literally — through a $1,000 lens.