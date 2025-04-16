🔥Microsoft’s Copilot Studio Now Has Computer Vision to Learn Your Clicks and Automate

Microsoft’s Copilot Studio just got a new trick: it can now observe what you do on your computer to better help you automate tasks.

It’s the productivity equivalent of a helpful coworker who actually pays attention, minus the small talk.

It’s called “Computer Vision,” and no, it’s not watching your screen to silently judge your browser tabs—it’s actually trying to make your life easier by tracking repetitive clicks, forms, and processes, then suggesting smarter workflows based on what it sees.

This update is part of Microsoft’s push to make AI more proactive instead of reactive.

Rather than waiting for you to type out a prompt like “make a spreadsheet from this form,” Copilot Studio can see what you’re doing—like filling out the same type of form all day—and suggest, “Want me to just do that for you next time?”

This feature builds off Microsoft’s Power Automate desktop tools, but with way more AI in the mix.

The idea is to blend human behavior with machine learning, letting businesses (especially small teams) turn everyday tasks into repeatable, automated flows.

It also taps into Microsoft’s broader vision of AI that adapts to you, not the other way around.