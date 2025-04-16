   
 
Spacelab
TECH CREATORS FESTIVALS  MUSIC
GEAR AI SOCIAL MEDIA GUIDES

CYBER SECURITY

 SPONSORSHIP
 
     
     
 
     
 

🔥Microsoft’s Copilot Studio Now Has Computer Vision to Learn Your Clicks and Automate

  
     
 

Microsoft’s Copilot Studio just got a new trick: it can now observe what you do on your computer to better help you automate tasks.

 

It’s the productivity equivalent of a helpful coworker who actually pays attention, minus the small talk.

 

It’s called “Computer Vision,” and no, it’s not watching your screen to silently judge your browser tabs—it’s actually trying to make your life easier by tracking repetitive clicks, forms, and processes, then suggesting smarter workflows based on what it sees.

 

 

This update is part of Microsoft’s push to make AI more proactive instead of reactive.

 

Rather than waiting for you to type out a prompt like “make a spreadsheet from this form,” Copilot Studio can see what you’re doing—like filling out the same type of form all day—and suggest, “Want me to just do that for you next time?”

 

This feature builds off Microsoft’s Power Automate desktop tools, but with way more AI in the mix.

 

The idea is to blend human behavior with machine learning, letting businesses (especially small teams) turn everyday tasks into repeatable, automated flows.

 

It also taps into Microsoft’s broader vision of AI that adapts to you, not the other way around.

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab

Tech, Music, and Creative Culture

A Home for Independent Thinkers
 
Independent and built for discovery. It’s not just about covering the news—it’s about shaping the conversation.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2025. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS PRIVACY
EUROPE       ETHICS
ASIA       FTC DISCLOSURE
2025       SEARCH
2026        
 
     
 

 