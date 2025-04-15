   
 
Spacelab
🔥The New Notion AI Inbox Will Fix Your Email Anxiety

  
     
 

Email: the thing we all use, tolerate, and occasionally rage-delete in bulk.

 

But Notion wants to fix that—and its new AI-driven inbox actually makes a pretty good case for why email doesn’t have to suck.

 

Is it going to make you love email? Maybe not. But if it stops you from hitting inbox-zero-induced despair every Monday morning, that’s a win.


 

Notion’s rolling out a beta version of “Notion Mail,” a smart inbox designed to live inside the workspace you’re probably already using for everything else.

 

It plugs directly into Gmail (for now), bringing your emails into Notion with all the bells and whistles you’d expect from an app that already treats notes and docs like a second brain.

 

This isn’t just about viewing your inbox in a new place. Notion Mail taps into the company’s AI assistant—so you can summarize long emails, draft replies, and even pull relevant context from your notes or projects, all in one spot.

 

It’s like giving your inbox a productivity brain transplant.

 

You can turn emails into tasks, link them to project docs, and keep conversations in context without playing copy-paste tag between apps.

 

For anyone drowning in multi-tab workflows, this is the kind of unification move that could save actual brain cells.

 

Notion Mail is launching in beta now, and it’s free while in testing. Gmail is the only provider supported at the moment, but Notion says Outlook support is “coming soon,” which is code for “we hear you, corporate users.”

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
