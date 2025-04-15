If you’ve ever thought, “What if ChatGPT had a group chat?”—you’re not alone.

OpenAI is reportedly exploring the idea of launching its own social network.

The whole thing’s still speculative, but if OpenAI pulls this off, we might actually get a social network that feels smart instead of just being smart under the hood.

Yes, a platform powered by AI, potentially designed around conversation, discovery, and connection that doesn’t spiral into chaos five minutes after launch. A radical concept.

According to The Information, OpenAI has quietly posted job listings for roles that look an awful lot like they’re building something social—think “product manager for ChatGPT’s social features” and engineers with “social media experience.”

There’s evan a mention of working on a “new product focused on news, discussion, and community.” So yeah, it’s not just another Slack plugin.

The timing is very OpenAI.

Social media is, let’s face it, in a transitional state eright now.

X is merging, GROK, AI, and payments along with an idea and news platform, Meta’s Threads is kind of not vibing in the background, and Reddit is... still Reddit. Instagram is holding steady, and TikTok's future is uncertain.

There’s a massive opportunity for someone to build a platform that doesn’t feel like a digital junk drawer or a meme factory with an identity crisis.

And OpenAI has the tech (read: ChatGPT) and the momentum to try.

Would it be a social network where AI helps surface the best convos? A place where bots and humans actually get along? Maybe a feed where you can summarize an entire thread in one tap, or get AI-powered takes in real time?

The concept’s still fuzzy, but it could be part LinkedIn, part Reddit, part X—but with smart tools and (hopefully) fewer trolls.