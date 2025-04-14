   
 
Spacelab
TECH CREATORS FESTIVALS  MUSIC
GEAR AI SOCIAL MEDIA GUIDES  

CYBER SECURITY

   CRYPTO
 
     
     
 
     
 

🔥Samsung Hits Pause on One UI 7 Rollout Amid Galaxy S24 Unlocking Bug

  
     
  When you purchase through links in this article, Spacelab may earn an affiliate commission.  
 

So Samsung was rolling out its big One UI 7 update (the one based on Android 15), and then… they slammed the brakes.

 

Hard.

 

Turns out, a bunch of Galaxy S24 users—especially in Korea—started having issues where their phones just wouldn’t unlock.

 

Kind of a problem, right?


 

It wasn’t just one random bug either.

 

Some noticed the update completely vanished from Samsung’s servers, and now the whole rollout has been paused worldwide.

 

Even newer models like the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are caught in the hold.

 

To make things messier, there’s also a weird glitch with Secure Folder.

 

That’s the spot where you keep your private stuff like photos or videos, but apparently, a bug lets some of those files show up in Stories inside the Gallery app.

 

So yeah—maybe turn off the auto-Stories feature for now if you’ve already updated.

 

Samsung hasn’t dropped an official statement yet, but if you’ve already got One UI 7 on your phone, you might get a patch soon.

 

For everyone else… it’s a waiting game.

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab

Tech, Music, and Creative Culture

A Home for Independent Thinkers
 
Independent and built for discovery. It’s not just about covering the news—it’s about shaping the conversation.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2025. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS PRIVACY
EUROPE       ETHICS
ASIA       FTC DISCLOSURE
2025       SEARCH
2026        
 
     
 

 