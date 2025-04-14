🔥Samsung Hits Pause on One UI 7 Rollout Amid Galaxy S24 Unlocking Bug

So Samsung was rolling out its big One UI 7 update (the one based on Android 15), and then… they slammed the brakes.

Hard.

Turns out, a bunch of Galaxy S24 users—especially in Korea—started having issues where their phones just wouldn’t unlock.

Kind of a problem, right?

It wasn’t just one random bug either.

Some noticed the update completely vanished from Samsung’s servers, and now the whole rollout has been paused worldwide.

Even newer models like the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are caught in the hold.

To make things messier, there’s also a weird glitch with Secure Folder.

That’s the spot where you keep your private stuff like photos or videos, but apparently, a bug lets some of those files show up in Stories inside the Gallery app.

So yeah—maybe turn off the auto-Stories feature for now if you’ve already updated.

Samsung hasn’t dropped an official statement yet, but if you’ve already got One UI 7 on your phone, you might get a patch soon.

For everyone else… it’s a waiting game.