🔥Google Gemini Could Join iPhone as a Built-In AI Option—Yes, Really. Here’s What We Know Right Now.

Sundar Pichai just revealed that Google is in talks with Apple to bring Gemini to iPhones as a built-in AI option alongside ChatGPT.



If the deal lands, your next iPhone might quietly let you choose between two powerful AIs—each with its own agenda.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai told a courtroom that he’s hoping to get Gemini—Google’s AI rival to ChatGPT—baked into iPhones sometime this year.

Right now, Apple is rolling with its own in-house AI system, Apple Intelligence, to power features across iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

But it’s also teamed up with OpenAI, bringing ChatGPT into Siri and writing tools to help users generate and tweak content across the OS.

When two rival AIs share the same OS, things get interesting fast.

You’re no longer locked into one assistant’s vibe—suddenly, your phone AI becomes a choice, where each model offers a different take on how to help you write, search, plan, or just survive your day.

Pichai said he’s been talking with Apple CEO Tim Cook throughout 2024 and is aiming to finalize a deal by midyear.

If things come together in time, we could hear about it as soon as Apple’s WWDC kicks off the week of June 9—right alongside iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and the next macOS drop.

Historically, Apple and Google have had a complicated but mutually beneficial relationship—from the early YouTube and Maps days to the ongoing billion-dollar deal that makes Google the default search engine in Safari.

That very deal is actually part of the current antitrust trial, which is where Pichai dropped this AI nugget.